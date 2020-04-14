SALEM — The State of Oregon received a shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Friday, replenishing the state’s stockpiles of critically needed N95 masks and other PPE, according to a news release.
Masks, face shields, gloves and other PPE are vital tools in the state's ability to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and help ensure frontline health care workers have the equipment they need to stay safe.
The shipment of 78 pallets includes N95 masks, scrubs, coveralls, and face shields. The materials will need to go through the inventory process before the state can report exact totals, but the state expects approximately 150,000 N95 masks, 2,500 scrubs pants, 2,000 scrubs tops, 250 coveralls, and nearly 67,000 face shields. The PPE distribution center in Wilsonville will ship the equipment to Oregon counties in need.
“In these unprecedented times, this large shipment of PPE will make a huge difference in Oregon’s ability to fight this outbreak. However, it’s clear that even this shipment will not be sufficient to meet the expected needs of our health care workers,” said Director of Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management Andrew Phelps. “While we continue to work with our state, federal, and private partners to procure as much PPE as we can, I urge Oregonians to continue practicing social distancing. Staying home supports first responders and frontline workers, and will ensure Oregon’s supply of PPE lasts longer.”
The PPE was procured from USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance warehouse based in Dubai. The U.S. has not utilized materials from this stockpile for a domestic emergency since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training and Department of Administrative Services will inspect and inventory the PPE. The PPE will then be allotted to counties based on population and number of active cases of COVID-19, and will be shipped out as quickly as possible. The counties will then distribute the PPE to first responders and health care workers on the front lines of treating this disease.
Due to a nationwide shortage and the vital need for PPE to keep health care workers safe, the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) is prioritizing the procurement and distribution of PPE across Oregon.