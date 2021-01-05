A recreational use health advisory has been lifted for all areas of Upper Klamath Lake in Klamath County for the first time in two months.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the advisory Nov. 4, 2020.
Water monitoring has confirmed that the level of cyanotoxins in the lake is now below recreational guideline values for people.
However, officials advise recreational visitors to be alert to signs of cyanobacteria blooms. Blooms can develop and disappear at any time that conditions are favorable. Only a fraction of waterbodies in Oregon are monitored for blooms and toxins.
People, and especially small children, should avoid recreating in areas where the water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green, blue-green or brownish-red in color, if a thick mat of blue-green algae is visible in the water, or bright green cells are suspended in the water. If you see these signs, avoid activities that cause you to swallow water or inhale droplets, such as swimming or high-speed water activities.
Cyanotoxins can still exist in clear water. When a bloom dies, toxins released may reach into clear water around the bloom. Blooms can be pushed into other areas, leaving behind the toxins released.