UPDATE — 5:30 p.m.: Police arrested Gillian Bradley, 22, for charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.
The two victims who died are Christopher Gregory, 31, and Donald Cheatham Jr., 43. Sean Dalton Brazil-Gates, 28, was also shot but is in stable condition at a hospital, according to a Klamath County District Attorney's Office press release.
Bradley is expected to be arraigned at the Klamath County Courthouse Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
According to the press release, "We extend gratitude to the local community for its patience during the processing of the scene and its support of our investigation. We also extend gratitude to the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for their prompt, professional and expedient handling of this tragedy."
9:05 a.m.: Two men were found dead, and one injured at the scene of a reported shooting early Wednesday morning.
Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 dispatch regarding a shooting at Fairview Park on Worden Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.
Upon arrival, two individual males were pronounced deceased and one male was injured with non life-threatening injuries. He is stable and at a medical facility. The Major Crime Team was activated with Klamath Falls Police Department taking lead. The investigation is on-going.
