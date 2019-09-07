ALTURAS, Calif.— Higher temperatures and decreased humidity along with strong winds pushed the Lone Fire to 4,600 acres yesterday.
One helicopter and several air tankers, including a DC-10 Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT), responded and made multiple retardant drops. Additional helicopters have been ordered to assist the 119 personnel assigned to the incident.
In addition to the weather, lack of access for fire equipment made it difficult for firefighters to make headway. Firefighters continue to scout the area for natural barriers and roads that can be used as fire containment line.
This lightning-caused fire is burning in grass and juniper in the area of Pinnacle Lake. Since the initial report on Sept. 5 the fire has grown over 2,000 acres per day.
Since Thursday’s thunderstorms 20 fires have been discovered on the forest, nine of these remain uncontrolled.
Good progress was made Friday on several of the small fires. Five incidents were declared “controlled/contained”, and two were declared out. All but one of these fires were less than one quarter of an acre.
Shooter Fire (43N 9E Sec 25) 0.1 acre
Ingal Fire (45N 11E Sec 33) 0.1 acre
Spring Fire (44N11E Sec 14) 0.1 acre
Caldwell Fire (45N 4E Sec 26) 0.1 acre
Swamp Fire (44N 11E Sec 4) 10 acres
Foster Fire (37N 10E Sec 17) 0.1 acre
House Fire (42N 9E Sec18) 0.1 acre
Joseph Fire (43N 14E Sec 10) 0.1 acre
Kelly Fire (40N 10E Sec 32)
Controlled/Contained
Site Fire (40N 10E Sec 6)
Controlled/Contained
Knob Fire (44N 4E Sec 7)
Controlled/Contained
Benton Fire (44N 14E Sec 3)
Controlled/Contained
Porcupine Fire (43N 13E Sec 1)
Controlled/Contained
Grouse Fire (40N 10E Sec5) Declared out
Avanzino Fire (45N 10E Sec3) Declared out.
ALTURAS, Calif.—Thunderstorms moved over the Modoc National Forest as predicted on Thursday keeping fire resources busy throughout the day. Firefighters discovered 17 new wildfires on the forest.
The largest is the Lone Fire (T45N R8E Sec16), burning in grass and juniper 1.5 miles south of Pinnacle Lake. The fire was reported at 4:14 p.m. and grew quickly. At last report, an estimated 2,592 acres had burned with no containment.
Most reported fires were found to be single trees and were reported contained yesterday. One other fire, the Swamp Fire (T44N R11E Sec4), discovered northwest of Ingall Swamp and southwest of Dorris Brothers Reservoir, was held at just under ten acres with 90-percent containment. Firefighters will continue work toward full containment today.
Today’s weather is expected to be clear and warm. This will increase the potential of holdover fires following yesterday’s storm. In anticipation of potentially-high fire activity, the forest has expanded its firefighting capability by bringing in additional resources including four hand crews and five engines to assist with response.