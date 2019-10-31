Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, The Waffle Hut, 106 Main St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Ron Stevens will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bingo and a costume contest at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n 2019 Good Life Expo & Senior Prom will be held in Reames Golf & Country Club. Included will be vendors from 3 to 9 p.m., a buffet dinner for $25 a plate starting at 3:30 p.m., a cash bar, and DJ Dan for dancing to music of the 50s, 60s and 70s. Attendance is free. For dinner tickets in advance, go to www.heraldand news.com/senior prom. There’ll also be a silent auction to benefit Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Screening of the musical “42nd Street” performed in London’s Theatre Royal will be held at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $5, $7 and $9 before transactions fees.
n Open Mic hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Fat Sexy will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.