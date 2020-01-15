Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today

n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.

n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.

n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.

n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.

n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.

n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

n National Active & Retired Federal Employees meeting, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant at 2506 S. Sixth St. Includes installation of new officers.

n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.

n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.

n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.

n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.

n Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association meeting, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.

n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.

n Wiard Memorial Park District meeting, 7 p.m., 2800 Wiard St.

Thursday

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.

n Klamath Folk Alliance’s Folk Music Showcase with Glenn Justus and Bill Palmer at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 6:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.

n Foster parents information will be provided at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.

n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.

n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.

Tags