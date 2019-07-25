Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n “Our Place in Space” will provide hands-on science experiments about Earth’s place in the universe at 10:30 a.m. in the South Suburban Branch Library.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday and Saturday, July 25-26
n A parking lot rummage sale will be held both days at the Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Black Cadillac Kings will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n The Threadz will perform at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Saturday and Sunday, July 27-28
n A quilt show will be held by The Heart of the Basin Quilt Guild from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the gym and parish hall of Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the corner of North Eighth and High streets. Admission is $5 with children 11 years old and younger admitted free.
Saturday
n Wildflower hike in the Boundary Springs area of Crater Lake National Park with the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, meet at 8 a.m. at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., to carpool to the trailhead.
n Bonanza Extravaganza will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and donuts for sale at the Lions Club Cookshack at Big Springs Park followed by a parade at 10 a.m., a wing cook-off, a pie baking contest, a homemade hobby festival, a show and shine car show, a children’s art festival, a quilt show, a talent show, the Lions Club lunch and dinner, sack races, watermelon eating contests, bounce houses, and live performances by Black Cadillac Kings and Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine.
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Trivia at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.