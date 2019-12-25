Today
n Merry Christmas!
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n High Desert Hospice’s grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
Friday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets..