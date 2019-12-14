To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15
Singing Christmas Tree at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 for age 12 and older and $5 for children.
Saturday, Dec. 14
The Annual Klamath Falls Christmas Bird Count will be held. Participants must contact Kevin Spencer in advance at 541-880-8015.
A holiday-themed model train show will open in the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets and continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday except on Christmas Day to Dec. 28.
Santa Claus will be at Klamath Honda, 3901 Washburn Way, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., then at the Epicenter near Washburn Way and Laverne Avenue from 1 to 3 p.m.
Traditional holiday stories with storyteller Jerry Brown will be held at 11 a.m. in the Klamath County Library. He will read the short story "A Child's Christmas in Wales" by Dylan Thomas and selections from "Farmer Takes a Wife" by humorist John Gould, which feature Christmas and Thanksgiving experiences in early America.
Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St. second and fourth Saturdays.
Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lake of the Woods Resort.
"Dancing in the Air" will be performed by Aerial Dance Arts studio at 7 p.m. both days at 2811 Broadmore St., Suite 106. Tickts are $5 for children and $7.50 for adults.
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Trivia! hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Santa Claus will be at Coastal Farm & Ranch from 2 to 4 p.m,
Lads of Leisure will perform from 5:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Dec. 16
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Cerulean Inn at 100 Main St.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chiloquin High School.
Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group meeting, 1 p.m., Crystal Terrace Retirement Center at 1000 Town Center Drive. Preceded by optional no-host lunch. For more information, call Ron at 541-591-0686.
Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.