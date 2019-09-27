Today through Sunday
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n A celebration of the service by Postmaster Elizabeth Jones, who is retiring from the Bonanza Post Office, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. at Main and Ninth streets during the Farmers Market.
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n The annual genealogy seminar sponsored by the Klamath Basin Genealogical Society will be held in the Klamath County Library. Sessions will include: “You Found Them in the Cenus, Now What?” from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; “Finding Religious Records” from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m.; “Probate Records Prove Connections” from 1 to 2 p.m.; “Finding Maiden Names” from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Forms are available at the Klamath County Libraries and also from kbgskf@gmail.com.
n Volunteers are sought for maintenance work on the Wingwatchers Trail from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at the visitors center at 205 Riverside Drive. Those participating are asked to bring gloves.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n A Bunco funraiser for Triad School, will be held at 5 p.m. in the school at Summers Lane and South Sixth Street. Doors will open at 4 p.m. along with a potato bar. Cost to play is $10 or $50 for a table of four with 12 extra raffle tickets.
n Mark Chesnutt will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $44, $53 and $62.
n Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Stukel Mt. Stranglers, Racyne Parker and Laurie Jo will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Avenue near Oregon Avenue.
n Screening of the documentary “Bird of Prey,” 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library about one of the rarest eagles in the world.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.