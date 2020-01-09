Today and Friday
n Karoke Sing-Off from 7 to 10 p.m. both nights in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $12 for one night or $10 for both nights.
Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n ACT (Amputees Coming Together) meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Sky Lakes Medical Center. For more information, call 541-281-0494 or go to epg1990@gmail.com
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Keno Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
Friday and Saturday
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. An opening night gala with appetizers and champagne sponsored by Gino’s Cafe will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday for that evening’s ticketholders.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Bill Palmer will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. in Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.