Tuesday
n Indoor walking group, 8 a.m., Steens Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Shrove Tuesday pancake feed, 10 a.m. Bonanza Community Center.
n Body Acceptance Find Your Core, 10:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n All ages bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. in Klamath County Library. Attendance is free.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n Life-size board games, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Retro video game night, 5:30-8 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Shrove Tuesday pancake supper, 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2314 Homedale Road.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
n Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
Wednesday
n Red Cross Blood Drive, 7 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Life with Kids Parenting class, 9:30 a.m., Refuge City Church, 2610 Shasta Way.
n Free tax help, 10 a.m., Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Celebration of Birds art exhibit, 12 p.m., Klamath Art Association Gallery, 120 Riverside Drive.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Free tax help, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n After-school teen hour, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 4 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n KCC nursing program application informational sessions, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Community College.
n Texas Hold ‘em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
■ Carlene Carter performance at 7:30 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $49, $38 and $27.