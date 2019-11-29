Today and Saturday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Today
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Tom Franks will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Klamath County Museum program on the history of Klamath Union High School, 6:30 p.m., in the school’s cafeteria.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Santa Claus will make his arrival on his sleigh for participation in the Snowflake Festival at 9 a.m. at Coastal Farm & Ranch.
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Touch of Christmas Bazaar hosted by Rachel’s School of Dance, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 638 Klamath Ave.
n “The Nutcracker” ballet will be performed by the Eugene Ballet and local dancers at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $19, $24 and $29.
n Gin & Tonic will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday
n An open house from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
n Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Bonanza Common Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.