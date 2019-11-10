Today
n Screening of “Only the Brave,” 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
n Klamath County Historical Society potluck, 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Museum meeting room on Spring Street. Meat will be provided; members are asked to bring table service and side dish. A program on the history of Klamath Union High School will be presented by Todd Kepple.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Astronomy event to view Mercury hosted by the Klamath County Museum, 7 to 10 a.m., Klamath Commons Park on Main Street.
n Free breakfast for veterans and their guests from 8 to 10 a.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Veterans Day parade, 10 a.m., Main Street. Ceremony at 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park.
n Free lunches at noon in Veterans of Foreign Wars at 515 Klamath Ave., the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets and The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main St.
n Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Tulelake Veterans Park.
n Senior meals 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club card games, 12:30 p.m., and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
nKeno Cub Scouts, 3:30 p.m., followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
nEarly bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Tuesday
n Hero’s Breakfast to honor military personnel, veterans, law enforcement, fire department , EMT and 911 personnel and their spouses, 8 to 11 a.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds.
n Modoc County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Peers Support Group, noon to 1:30 p.m., 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Lakeview Town Council, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center. Tuesdays.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors, 5:30 p.m. E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
nFree showing of an Israeli drama titled “Working Woman,” 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Merrill Common Council, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Klamath Audubon, 6:30 p.m., Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St.
n Order of Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.