Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26

■ 42nd Annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale at Running Y Ranch Resort. Begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Includes an art show and a beer, wine and cheese tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 and are good for both days.

■ "A Slice of the Blarney," a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse.

Saturday, Jan. 25

■ Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.

■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.

■ All-ages bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.

■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.

■ Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.

■ Deaf Chat closed captioning showing of a Star Wars movie at 2:40 p.m. Pelican Cinemas. Cost if $8.

■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m.in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

■ Slap will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 26

■ Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.

■ Martin Behnke's Timberline Express Big Band performance at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.

■ A live interview with longtime Klamath Falls businessman Jim Stilwell at 5 p.m. on the Klamath County Museum's Facebook page.

■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.

Monday, Jan. 27

■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.

■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

Tags