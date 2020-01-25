To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 25-26
■ 42nd Annual Sagebrush Rendezvous Charitable Art Show and Sale at Running Y Ranch Resort. Begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Includes an art show and a beer, wine and cheese tasting from 2 to 5 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 and are good for both days.
■ "A Slice of the Blarney," a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse.
Saturday, Jan. 25
■ Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
■ All-ages bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
■ Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
■ Deaf Chat closed captioning showing of a Star Wars movie at 2:40 p.m. Pelican Cinemas. Cost if $8.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m.in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Slap will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Jan. 26
■ Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
■ Martin Behnke's Timberline Express Big Band performance at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17 before transaction fees.
■ A live interview with longtime Klamath Falls businessman Jim Stilwell at 5 p.m. on the Klamath County Museum's Facebook page.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Jan. 27
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.