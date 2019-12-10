Today
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Based on a true story, the film “Inseparable” follows a wealthy businessman, who is paralyzed in an accident, needs to select a personal assistant to help him with daily tasks. Free showing of it will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Basin Audubon Society will hold its annual holiday potluck at 5:30 p.m. in Fisher Nicholson Realty at 403 Main St. Those attending are asked to bring a salad, side dish or dessert.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors meeting, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Merrill Common Council meeting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n Order of Eastern Star meeting at 7 p.m. at 707 High St. Preceded by refreshments at 6 p.m.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Klamath Spinners and Weavers from 10 a.m. to noon, Washington Federal conference center at 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
National Active & Retired Federal Employees will hold a Christmas Get-Together at 11 a.m. in Mazatlan Grill, 2322 Washburn Way.
Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors meeting, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club meeting at 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.