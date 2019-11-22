Today through Sunday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Friday and Saturday
n The 46th annual Malin Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Malin Community Hall, 2307 Front St.
n Merrill Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Merrill Civic Center. Santa Claus will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n D.J. Shabir, 6 p.m. Friday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n The B-Sides will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Biagio’s Bar and Grill, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n “Something for Everyone” bazaar and white elephant sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, 4880 Bristol Ave. Free coffee while you shop.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from noon to 3 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath County Museum free astronomy event to view Venus and Jupiter, 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship on Patterson Street.
n Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform, 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Nephilim, 6 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.