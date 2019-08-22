Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Keno Lions Club potluck meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
Friday and Saturday
n Fourth Annual Chris Brown Freedom Memorial for cancer awareness at the solar pavilion at Steen Sports Park starting at 5 p.m. Friday.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n Nightfire at 8 p.m. both days in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday through Sunday
n “American Ninja Warrior,” a traveling obstacle course, will be held in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Course times are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
n Klamath Tribes will host its 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration in Chiloquin. Includes a fun run and walk, a three-day rodeo, a parade at 10 a.m, Saturday, softball tournament, home run derby, horseshoe tournament, and a powwow.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Code Blue, 6 to 9 p.m., Klamath Basin Brewing Company, 1320 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n An astronomy event to observe other planets in the solar system will be held by the Klamath County Museum at 8 p.m. It will be a Jupiter and Saturn star party at the Klamath Falls YMCA soccer field, 1221 S. Alameda Ave.
n Dos Tacos will perform at 8 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
Saturday
n Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. and Bill Palmer from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
n “Our Way of Weaving,” a quintet of Native American Weavers, will conduct basket weaving demonstrations from 3 to 5 p.m. preceded by a basket weaving skills class from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Favell Museum.
n Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
n A country western comedy featuring Dan Neubauer, Jeff Gardner, Aletta Mannix, Rebekah Beger, and Kayla McPherson, dinner and auction will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klamath Community College. Tickets are $45.
n Flyin’ Cowboy with Tone of Soul Project, Second Hand Sage, and Hans Eberback will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.