Today through Sunday
n Oktoberfest celebration at Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane, with an 8 p.m. Friday performance by Black Cadillac Kings, 6 p.m. Saturday performance by the Dixieland Haute Schatz followed by an 8 p.m. Saturday performance by Harry Harpoon and Dean Oliver. Sunday entertainment includes a demonstration of traditional dacne by the Malin Beseda dancers at 5:30 p.m.
Today
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n American Legion Club, D.J. Shabbir performing from 6 to 8 p.m., North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Recovery Awareness Event presented by Related in Recovery, 1 to 5 p.m., Exhibit Hall 2 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Includes speakers, resource tables, food, information, music and raffles.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
n American Legion Club, Nephilim performing from 6 to 8 p.m., North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.