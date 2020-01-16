Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Klamath Folk Alliance’s Folk Music Showcase with Glenn Justus and Bill Palmer at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 6:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Foster parents information will be provided at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday and Saturday
n Teen Theater Performance of “The Princess and the Pirates” at 6 p.m. Friday (for the public) and 2 p.m. Saturday (for senior citizens) in the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with donations accepted.
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n The Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.