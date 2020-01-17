Today and Saturday
n Teen Theater Performance of “The Princess and the Pirates” at 6 p.m. Friday (for the public) and 2 p.m. Saturday (for senior citizens) in the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendance is free with donations accepted.
n “A Slice of the Blarney,” a comedy by Kitty Burns, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Today
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n The Melonballers will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday & Sunday
n 2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.
Saturday
n Any man interested in becoming a Mason or a Shriner is invited to a free breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. in Klamath Masonic Lodge No. 77 in the Scottish Rite building at 620 Walnut Ave.
n PLAY Outdoors Youth Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Attendance is free.
n Special Needs Activity Board will hold its “Welcome to the New Year Dance” from 5 to 8 p.m. in Building No. 2 on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Open to all special needs persons and their families and friends. Cost, which includes a meal, is $4. D.J. Dan Hill will provide the music.
n Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Trivia hosted by Karyn the Cranium at 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n A Deaf Chat closed captioning “Star Wars” movie will be shown at 5:50 p.m. in the Pelican Cinemas. Cost is $9.75.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n “I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Klamath Union High School. A $15 fee at the door.
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.