Today through Sunday
n Grand opening and community celebration of the renovation of Klamath Union High School primarily from 2 to 3 p.m., and dedication of the James Ivory Arts Center from 5 to 6 p.m., both on Saturday. Also includes a downtown parade at 2 p.m. Friday and a downtown history walk from 9 to 10 a.m. and a nature walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m., both on Sunday.
Today and Saturday
n P.E.O. Chapter U will hold its 75th Annual Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the main event hall on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Included will be estate items, furniture, tools, clothing, jewelry, baked goods, books, new and used craft items and sporting goods. Proceeds will provide scholarships to local women attending college.
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Today
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Open Mic Night hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom, 7:30 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
n Fat Sexy will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Klamath Audubon field trip on bird banding and tracking. Participants to meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Running Y Ranch Lodge and carpool to the 7 Mile Guard Station near Fort Klamath.
n Community Baby Shower for new and expecting parents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n The 2019 fire prevention week safety extravaganza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Klamath Commmunity College.
n Performing will be Lou Levison from noon to 2 p.m., Trisha Daniel from 2 to 4 p.m., Erin Barker from 4 to 6 p.m., Tom Franks from 6 to 7 p.m. and Second Hand Sage from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in The Grocery Pub in The Mills Addition.
n Dedication of a Fallen Hero Memorial Highway Sign for Corporal Jimmy Erik Floren, U.S. Marine Corps, 1 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park. Potluck reception will follow in The Leatherneck Club at 1019 Main.
n A fundraiser benefit for Paradise, Calif., fire victims, 1 p.m. Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way. Featured will be Nile Brown “Elvis,” Gale and Ron Willis, Sunshine Mountain Band, Cowboy Bob, and West Coast Country.
n Klamath Union High School Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m., hosted by Karyn the Cranium. Prizes for top three teams, Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
n Russian Ballet Theater: “Swan Lake” performance at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $26 to $70.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday
n An opening reception for an exhibit, “The Paintings of Marlene Palmer” featuring animal paintings by her, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, where the exhibit will continue through Sunday, Oct. 27.
n Bluegrass Jam, hosted by Ben and Fran Coker, 1 to 4 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse.
n National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County showing of “Mental,” an Australian comedy drama, 2 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Deaf chat, 6 p.m., Starbucks, 2922 S. Sixth St.
n A concert of liturgical music, “An Eclectic Mass,” 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Admission is free.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.