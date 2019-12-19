Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Thursday

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.

n High Desert Hospice’s grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,

n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.

n Trisha Daniel will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Laurie Brain and Just Friends Band will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.

Friday

n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

n Langell Valley Irrigation District special meeting, 12:30 p.m., 9787 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.

n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane. Discussion topic will be management.

n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

n Nightfire will performat 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

Friday and Saturday

n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.

