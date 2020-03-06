Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Friday, March 6

■ Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

■ Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

■ Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

■ Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

■ Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.

■ Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

■ Teen Youth & Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.

■ Horsefly-Langell Valley Irrigation District joint meeting, 4 p.m., Langell Valley District Office, 9787 Langell valley Rd., Bonanza.

■ Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m., The Honker, 810 Main St., Tulelake, Calif.

■ Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) informational meeting, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College.

■ Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

■ Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.

■ Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.

■ Wired in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.

Saturday, March 7

■ Home Depot Kid’s Workshop, 9 a.m., Home Depot, 6451 S. 6th St.

■ Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, 9 a.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.

■ Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.

■ Code and Coffee, 11 a.m., Gaucho Collective, 1038 Main St.

■ Midland Grange No. 781 will hold a card party at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.

■ Pat Eck paintings exhibit opening reception, 1 p.m., Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.

■ Dorothy’s Adventure in Oz, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 2218 N. 7th St.

■ Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.

■ Texas Hold’em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.

■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.

■ Nightfire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.

Tags