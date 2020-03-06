Friday, March 6
■ Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
■ Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
■ Teen Youth & Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
■ Horsefly-Langell Valley Irrigation District joint meeting, 4 p.m., Langell Valley District Office, 9787 Langell valley Rd., Bonanza.
■ Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m., The Honker, 810 Main St., Tulelake, Calif.
■ Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) informational meeting, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College.
■ Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
■ Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
■ Texas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
■ Wired in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
Saturday, March 7
■ Home Depot Kid’s Workshop, 9 a.m., Home Depot, 6451 S. 6th St.
■ Rock, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show, 9 a.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
■ Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.
■ Code and Coffee, 11 a.m., Gaucho Collective, 1038 Main St.
■ Midland Grange No. 781 will hold a card party at 1 p.m. at the corner of Joe Wright Road and Tingley Lane. Cribbage and pinochle will be played.
■ Pat Eck paintings exhibit opening reception, 1 p.m., Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St.
■ Dorothy’s Adventure in Oz, 2 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 2218 N. 7th St.
■ Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
■ Texas Hold’em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Nightfire in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.