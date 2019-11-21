Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Klamath Union High School, 1300 Monclaire St.
n Red Cross blood donation, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gilchrist High School, 201 Mt. View Drive.
n Coffee With CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) from 10 to 11 a.m. in Green Blade Bakery, 1400 Esplanade Ave.
n Klamath Basin Improvement District board of directors annual meeting, 10 a.m., KID headquarters, 6640 KID Lane.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Klamath Folk Alliance Third Thursday Folk Music Showcase, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse. Featured artists Trisha Daniel and Second Hand Sage Band.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Bill Palmer, 6 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday through Sunday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
Friday and Saturday
n The 46th annual Malin Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Malin Community Hall, 2307 Front St.
n Merrill Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Merrill Civic Center. Santa Claus will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n D.J. Shabir, 6 p.m. Friday, American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n The B-Sides will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at Biagio’s Bar and Grill, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.