Today
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday
n Free meals from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Recovery Center aat 1930 S. Sixth St.
n Free dinners for military veterans, their family and friends from noon to 3 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Free Thanksgiving dinners for military veterans, their families and guests, 4 to 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
Friday and Saturday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Tom Franks will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Klamath County Museum program on the history of Klamath Union High School, 6:30 p.m., in the school’s cafeteria.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Touch of Christmas Bazaar hosted by Rachel’s School of Dance, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 638 Klamath Ave.
n “The Nutcracker” ballet will be performed by the Eugene Ballet and local dancers at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $19, $24 and $29.
n Gin & Tonic will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.