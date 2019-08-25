Today
n “American Ninja Warrior,” a traveling obstacle course, will be held in the John Hancock Event Center on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Course times are 3 to 5 p.m.
n Klamath Tribes will host its 33rd Annual Restoration Celebration in Chiloquin. Today’s activities include a rodeo, softball tournament, home run derby, horseshoe tournament, and a powwow.
n Erin Barker, Ron Stevens and Trisha Daniel will perform at Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
n Klamath Symphony will perform in a concert from 5 to 7 p.m. at Moore Park. Includes free ice cream provided by the Herald and News. Those attending should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 6 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday
n Klamath County School District board of directors speical meeting, 9 a.m., Mazama High School.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ed Staub & Sons Petroleum at 1301 Esplanade Ave.
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Mills Addition Association meeting, 6 p.m., Integral Youth Services at 601 E. Main St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.