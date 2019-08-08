Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.

n Klamath Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 1 p.m., 6640 KID Lane.

n Klamath Basin Genealogical Society meeting at 6 p.m. in Klamath County Library. Topic is “Citing Sources.”

n Bill Palmer will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.

n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.

n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.

n Cascade Civil War Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Klamath County Museum.

n Keno Lions Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Keno Fire Hall.

n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.

n Lucky Aces will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.

Friday through Sunday

n “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.

Friday

n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.

n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.

n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.

n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.

n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

n The Happy’s will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.

n DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.

Tags