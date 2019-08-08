Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Klamath Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 1 p.m., 6640 KID Lane.
n Klamath Basin Genealogical Society meeting at 6 p.m. in Klamath County Library. Topic is “Citing Sources.”
n Bill Palmer will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Cascade Civil War Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Keno Lions Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. in Keno Fire Hall.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Lucky Aces will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
Friday through Sunday
n “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Friday
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Co. at 1320 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n The Happy’s will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n DJ Shabbir at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.