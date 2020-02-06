Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Chiloquin Community Builders (formerly Chiloquin Community ACTION Team) luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. in Chiloquin Community Center.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant at 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Nikki Sampson of the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Teen Art Club, 4 p.m., Klamath Falls Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Play2Learn Nights, 5:30 p.m., Peterson Elementary School, 4856 Clinton Ave.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath Basin Genealogical society DNA Interest Group, 6 p.m., Klamath Falls Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath Film meeting, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
Friday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.