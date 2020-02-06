Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Today

n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.

n Chiloquin Community Builders (formerly Chiloquin Community ACTION Team) luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. in Chiloquin Community Center.

n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant at 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Nikki Sampson of the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.

n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.

n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.

n Teen Art Club, 4 p.m., Klamath Falls Library, 126 S. 3rd St.

n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.

n Play2Learn Nights, 5:30 p.m., Peterson Elementary School, 4856 Clinton Ave.

n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.

n Klamath Basin Genealogical society DNA Interest Group, 6 p.m., Klamath Falls Library, 126 S. 3rd St.

n Klamath Film meeting, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.

Friday

n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.

n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.

n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.

