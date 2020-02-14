Friday
n Annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale will be held by Klamath Hospice from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the staff dining room at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
n Second annual Kite Fest, 9 a.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Walking history tour of downtown Klamath Falls, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum. $10 registration fee through Winter Wings Festival.
n Anti-Valentine’s Day Party for teens, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Folk Alliance presents: Friday Music Jamboree, 6-9 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Second annual Kite Fest, 9 a.m., Lake of the Woods Resort.
n 1860s Days. Living history re-enactments and historic firearms presentation, 10 a.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Winter Wings Festival Children’s Activity Day, 10 a.m., Oregon Tech College Union.
n Ranger-guided snowshoe walks, 1 p.m., Crater Lake National Park.
n VFW Post 1383 Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, 5 p.m., VFW Post 1383.
n Fourth Annual Country Valentine Dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. in Chiloquin Community Center. Includes live music by Old-Time Fiddlers and door prizes. Donations of $20 will be accepted.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n Nightfire in concert, 8 p.m. – midnight, American Legion Club, 228 N. Eighth St.