Thursday through Sunday
n Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair starting at 10 a.m. Thursday until 8 p.m. Sunday on the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Includes Journey Revisited Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Friday, Destruction Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Kids Pig Scramble & Barnyard Rodeo at 10 a.m. and Truck & ATV Sled Pulls at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Open Mic Night hosted by Treve Sears and Rod Kucera at 7:30 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.