Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Children’s story and craft time, 11 a.m., Keno Branch Library, 15555 OR-66, Keno.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant at 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath Basin Potato Seminar, Intermountain REC – Staunton Room, 2816 Havlina Road, Tulelake.
n Teen Youth and LEGO Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Teen Art Club, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Play2Learn Night (kindergarten prep), 5:30 p.m., Keno Elementary School, 11110 Keno Worden Rd., Keno.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Klamath Basin Genealogical Society DNA Interest Group, 6 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Ready to Rent class, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College, building 8, room 810.
n Klamath Film meeting with guest Anna Nicholas, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Bonanza-Langell Valley Vector Control District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., 9806 E. Labgell Valley Road.
n Tom Franks in concert, 6 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.
n Chiloquin Community Tourism, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
Friday
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 6 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Walk, 10 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Body Acceptance Aqua Strength, 11 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Body Acceptance Water Aerobics, 11:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Teen Youth & Gaming Hour, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m., The Honker, 810 Main St., Tulelake, Calif.
n Corporate Activity Tax (CAT) informational meeting, 6 p.m., Klamath Community College.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery, 7 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
nTexas Hold ‘Em, 7:30 p.m., City Club, 125 N. 9th St.
n Open Mic Night, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse, 2545 Summers Lane.
n Wired in concert, 8 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.