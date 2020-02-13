Thursday
n Greeters Hosted by Blonde Pineapple, 706 Main St., suite A, 8 a.m.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Klamath County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee meeting, 10 a.m., Public Works Conference Room 232, 305 Main St.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Skyline Brewing Valentine’s Day Sip & Shop, 4 p.m., The Hanger Boutique, 634 Main St.
n Teen Techathon, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. Third St.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Bonanza Cares, 5:30 p.m., Taqueria El Sombrero, 31771 OR-70, Bonanza.
n Play2Learn, 5:30 p.m., Merrill Elementary School.
n Bill Palmer in concert, 6 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. Eighth St.
n Golden Dragon Acrobats performance at 6 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $34, $28 and $23.
n Klamath Basin Genealogy Society meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Guest speakers will be Jason Ward and Greg Dunton of O’Hair-Wards Funeral Home.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Jo Rae Perkins, Republican Senate candidate, meet-and-greet, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Keno Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall, 14800 Puckett Road, Keno.
Friday
n Annual Valentine’s Day Bake Sale will be held by Klamath Hospice from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the staff dining room at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
n Second annual Kite Fest, 9 a.m. Lake of the Woods Resort.
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting, 12 p.m., Vineyard Christian Fellowship.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Walking history tour of downtown Klamath Falls, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum. $10 registration fee through Winter Wings Festival.
n Anti-Valentine’s Day Party for teens, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Klamath Folk Alliance presents: Friday Music Jamboree, 6-9 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
n Nightfire in concert, 8 p.m. — midnight, American Legion Club, 228 N. 8th St.