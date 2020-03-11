Wednesday, March 11
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Spinners and Weavers from 10 a.m. to noon, Washington Federal conference center at 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Free tax help, 10 a.m., Chiloquin branch library, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Addressing the social determinants of health in Klamath County, 10 a.m., Mabel Liskey Auditorium, 2210 N. Eldorado Ave.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Women military and veteran social hour, 12 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Klamath Soil and Water Conservation District board of directors meeting, noon, Suite 200, 1945 Main St.
n Medicare 101 workshop, 12 p.m., Klamath County Chamber of Commerce, 205 Riverside.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Free tax help, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Camera Club, 2 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Town of Bonanza council executive session, 2:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall, 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza. A special session will follow immediately afterwards.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n After-school teen hour, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath Library Bug Month, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 4 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n EagleRidge High School board of directors meeting, 4 p.m., EagleRidge High School.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Live music with the Just Friends Duo, 5 p.m., The Grocery Pub, 1201 Division St.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Marriage and family therapy program open house, 6 p.m., Oregon Tech, Semon Hall, Room 123.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Latino dancing, 6:30 p.m., Hosanna Christian Academy.
n Klamath Prospectors, 7 p.m.., Washington Federal Bank Conference Center, 5215 S. 6th St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday, March 12
n Awake @ 8 Chamber of Commerce greeters event, 8 a.m., Friends of the Children, 3837 Altamont Dr.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Children’s Story and Craft Time, 11 a.m., Keno Branch Library, 15555 OR-66.
n Grazing Management lunch meeting, 11 a.m., Chiloquin Community Center, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Klamath County Tourism Grant mandatory class, 3 p.m., Klamath County Government Center.
n Teen Art Club, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.