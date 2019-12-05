Today through Saturday
n Pack Rat’s Christmas will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Ross Ragland Theater.
Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Behavioral Health at 2210 N. Eldorado Ave.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n High Desert Hospice’s grief support group is available at 2:30 p.m. at Glad Tidings Worship Centre at 1007 Pine St.,
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Snowflake Festival Parade at 7 p.m. on Main Street.
Friday and Saturday
n Holiday Craft Bazaar, 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, in the Bonanza Community Center. Held in conjunction with the Town of Bonanza’s Hometown Holiday Celebration.
n A Christmas Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Refuge City Church at 1761 Shasta Way.
Friday
n Christmas Bazaar, Basin Community Presbyterian Church, 442 Second St., Tulelake, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Soup lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a $10 donation. Wreaths available, as well as quilt raffle tickets.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Santa Freeze from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ella Redkey Swimming Pool, 1805 Main St.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.