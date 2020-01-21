Today
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
nAlturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of a documentary, “Armstrong,” about Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to be on the moon, will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It runs for an hour and 40 minutes.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Klamath County Fire District No. 1 board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Central Fire Station at 143 N. Broad St.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tom Franks will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Grocery Pub on Division Street in the Mills Addition.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
nTexas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.