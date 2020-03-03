Tuesday
n Bonanza Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., Bonanza Library, 31703 OR-70, Bonanza.
n Kiwanis Club meeting, 7 a.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Indoor Walking Group, Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Bonanza Library Story Time and Craft, 10:30 a.m., Bonanza Library, 31703 OR-70, Bonanza.
n National Alliance of Mental Illness will host a family support group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Teen anime club, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Christian Motorcyclist Association meeting, 6 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Klamath County Democrats meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gaucho Collective at 1038 Main St.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting, 9787 E. Langell valley Road, Bonanza.
n Paisley City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Paisley City Hall.
Wednesday
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, breakfast meeting, 7 a.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Free tax help, 10 a.m., Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. 1st Ave.
n Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Grandparents As Parents meeting, 11:30 a.m., New Horizon Christian Fellowship, 1909 Homedale Road.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Free tax help, 1 p.m.., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Smart Start Community Class, 1 p.m., Sky Meadows Community Room, 871 Homedale Road.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1-3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Storytime for preschoolers, 1:30 p.m., Chiloquin Library, 140 S. 1st ave., Chiloquin.
n After-school teen hour, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath Library Bug Month, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Adult board game night, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Minecraft Club for Adults, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n State of Jefferson (a proposed new state), 6 p.m., Waffle Hut & Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.