Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m., Klamath Union High School.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Spinners and Weavers from 10 a.m. to noon, Washington Federal conference center at 5215 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath County Commissioners work session, 10 a.m., County Administration Building.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Women military and veteran social hour, 12 p.m., Mia’s & Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Bill Palmer concert, 2 p.m., A Leap of Taste, 907 Main St.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Teen Dungeons and Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
n Play2Learn, 5:30 p.m., Stearns Elementary.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Latino dancing, 6:30 p.m., Hosanna Christian Academy, 5000 Hosanna Way.
n Two Rivers Art Gallery camera club meeting at 7 p.m. in Chiloquin.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
Thursday
n Greeters Hosted by Blonde Pineapple, 706 Main St., suite A, 8 a.m.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Klamath County Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee meeting, 10 a.m., Public Works Conference Room 232, 305 Main St.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Skyline Brewing Valentine’s Day Sip & Shop, 4 p.m., The Hanger Boutique, 634 Main St.
n Teen Techathon, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. Third St.
n Thursday Indoor Walking Moai, a Blue Zones Project, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in Mike’s Field House at Steen Sports Park.
n Bonanza Cares, 5:30 p.m., Taqueria El Sombrero, 31771 OR-70, Bonanza.
n Play2Learn, 5:30 p.m., Merrill Elementary School.
n Bill Palmer in concert, 6 p.m., American Legion Club, 228 N. Eighth St.
n Golden Dragon Acrobats performance at 6 p.m. in Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $34, $28 and $23.
n Klamath Basin Genealogy Society meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Guest speakers will be Jason Ward and Greg Dunton of O’Hair-Wards Funeral Home.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Jo Rae Perkins, Republican Senate candidate, meet-and-greet, 6 p.m., Waffle Hut Eatery, 106 Main St.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Keno Lions Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall, 14800 Puckett Road, Keno.