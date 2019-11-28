Today
n Free meals from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Recovery Center aat 1930 S. Sixth St.
n Free dinners for military veterans, their family and friends from noon to 3 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Free Thanksgiving dinners for military veterans, their families and guests, 4 to 6 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave.
Friday and Saturday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Tom Franks will perform at 6 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Klamath County Museum program on the history of Klamath Union High School, 6:30 p.m., in the school’s cafeteria.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Saturday
n Santa Claus will make his arrival on his sleigh for participation in the Snowflake Festival at 9 a.m. at Coastal Farm & Ranch.
n Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
n Touch of Christmas Bazaar hosted by Rachel’s School of Dance, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 638 Klamath Ave.
n “The Nutcracker” ballet will be performed by the Eugene Ballet and local dancers at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $19, $24 and $29.