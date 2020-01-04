To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday, Jan. 4
■ Stamp Collecting Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon, South Suburban Library at 3625 Summers Lane.
■ Collective Genius (Mike Campbell, Jim Gillam, Erin Barker, Trisha Daniel and Tom Franks) will perform from noon to 1 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
■ Bill Palmer will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. in Leap of Taste at Main and 10th streets.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Jan. 5
■ Public reception for "Small Art: Big Impression" will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive, where the exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 26.
■ Bluegrass jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Jan. 6
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
■ Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
■ Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
■ Lake County Commissioners work session, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
■ National Alliance of Mental Illness will host a family support group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
■ Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
■ Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
■ Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
■ Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
■ Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
■ Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
■ Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
■ Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
■ Christian Motorcyclist Association meeting, 6 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
■ Klamath County Democrats meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gaucho Collective at 1038 Main St.
■ Paisley City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Paisley City Hall.