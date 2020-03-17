Tuesday
n Indoor walking group, 8 a.m., Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd.
n Gordman’s store grand opening, 9 a.m., Klamath Town Center.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Bonanza Library Story Time and Craft, 10:30 a.m., Bonanza Library, 31703 OR-70, Bonanza.
n Baby Bouncers, 10:30 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Find Your Core, 10:30 a.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Terrific Toddlers, 11 a.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Bingo, 2 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n Teen anime club, 3:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Perler Bead Crafting, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Cancer treatment walking group, 5 p.m., Klamath County Fairgrounds, 3531 S. 6th St.
n Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n “The Rescue List” film screening, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Lads of Leisure in concert, 5:30 p.m., Mia’s and Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse, 3545 Summers Lane.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Klamath Basin Outdoors Group, 6 p.m., The Ledge, 369 S. 6th St.
n Rambling House in concert, 7:30 p.m., Ross Ragland Theater, 218 N. 7th St.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.
n Free Tax Help, 10 a.m., Chiloquin Library, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4-to-6 years old will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Free Tax Help, 1 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1-3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Everyone is invited.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1-3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Storytime for preschoolers, 1:30 p.m., Chiloquin Library, 140 S. 1st Ave., Chiloquin.
n Local fresh produce seminar, 2 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Chair Fitness, 3:30 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n After-school teen hour, 4 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
n Body Acceptance Circuit Training, 4 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
n Teen Dungeons & Dragons, 5 p.m., Klamath County Library, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Body Acceptance Yoga, 5:15 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Cub Scout Pack 24 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Chiloquin Elementary School.
■ KCC nursing program application informational sessions, 5:30 p.m., KCC.
■ Klamath IDEA web launch party, 5:30 p.m., Gaucho Collective, 1038 Main St.
■ Adult board game night, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
■ Minecraft club for adults, 5:30 p.m., Klamath County Library, 126 S. 3rd St.
■ Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Chiloquin-Agency Lake Rural Fire Protection District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., district’s administration building.
■ Men’s Cancer Support & Education Group, 6 p.m., Sky Lakes Medical Center, 2865 Daggett Ave.
■ Klamath Basin Amateur Radio Association meeting, 6:30 p.m., Washington Federal meeting room, 5215 S. Sixth St.
■ Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.
■ Wiard Memorial Park District meeting, 7 p.m., 2800 Wiard St.