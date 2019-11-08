Today and Saturday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Today
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Bonnie Hay will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell from 7 to 9 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Mile Twelve will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $17, $21 and $26 dollars before transaction fees.
Saturday
n An all-ages workshop on how to transform household junk into works of art will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the Klamath County Library,
n Peace Memorial Women’s Group will host the annual Fall Bazaar from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with a soup lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
n Hope Community Center will hold a bazaar on Homedale Road near South Sixth Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
n A free nature walk on a ridge overlooking Klamath Falls and the Link River Canyon at 10 a.m. To reach the departure point, go on Conger Avenue to California Avenue then turn left after about a block on First Street.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 2 p.m., Klamath County Museum.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday
n Screening of “Only the Brave” at 2 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens and $5 for students.
n Klamath County Historical Society potluck, 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Museum meeting room on Spring Street. Meat will be provided; members are asked to bring table service and side dish. A program on the history of Klamath Union High School will be presented by Todd Kepple.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.