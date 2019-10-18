Today and Saturday
n Klamath Basin Potato Festival in Merrill. Includes a free potato bake at Merrill Umpqua Bank from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, exhibits and booths open from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, a parade at 11 a.m. followed by a free barbecue at 12:30 p.m. and live music by The Stukel Mountain Stranglers and Friends from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Klamath basin Senior Citizens Center Third Annual Chili Feed fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., 2045 Arthur St., adults $10, and $5 for children under 10.
n Tom Franks will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane followed by Trivia hosted by Karyn the Cranium.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Saturday and Sunday
n “The Stuffies Dreams Are Made Of” will be performed in a Little Linkville Program at 1 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $2.
Saturday
n Christmas Valley Community Church’s annual Fall Festival starting with a coffee shop at 8 a.m. followed by a silent auction, a yard sale, a country store and a pie shop at 9 a.m., kids activities at 10 a.m., and a barbecue dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
n “Petty Fever,” a tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $32, $27 and $23.
n Black Cadillac Kings will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 20
n Rocky Point Quilt will hold its annual Rocky Point Fall Festival with homemade chili, a bazaar, a bake sale and a quilt raffle drawing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the fire hall on Rocky Point Road.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.