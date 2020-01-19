Today
n 2020 TechCon, a Comic Con-style event, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. Attendance is free.
n Canceled due to the weather is A Deaf Chat closed captioning “Star Wars” movie that was scheduled to be held in the Pelican Cinemas.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n “I Have a Dream” Chess Tournament from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Klamath Union High School. A $15 fee at the door.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Tuesday
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Parkinson’s Disease Support Group meeting, 1 p.m., Crystal Terrace Retirement Center at 1000 Town Center Drive. Preceded by a no-host lunch. For more information, call Ron at 541-591-0686.
n Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
n Alturas City Council meeting, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Cub Scout Pack 75 meeting, 3:15 p.m., Henley Elementary School.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Free showing of a documentary, “Armstrong,” about Neil Armstrong, who was the first man to be on the moon, will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It runs for an hour and 40 minutes.
n Tulelake City Council meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Klamath County Fire District No. 1 board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Central Fire Station at 143 N. Broad St.
n Dorris City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
n Klamath Falls City Council meeting, 7 p.m., city administration building.