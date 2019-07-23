To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.Tuesday through Thursday, July 23-25
n “Our Place in Space” will provide hands-on science experiments about Earth’s place in the universe at 10:30 a.m. in the Bonanza Branch Library and 2 p.m. in the Bly Branch Library on Tuesday; 10:30 a.m. in the Klamath County Library and 1:30 p.m. in the Merrill Branch Library on Wednesday; and 10:30 a.m. in the South Suburban Branch Library on Thursday.
Tuesday
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n A documentary, “Cielo,” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. It follows astronomers and desert dwellers who live and work beneath the stars and planets above the Atacama Desert in Chile. It is in Spanish, French and English with English subtitles and runs for almost an hour and half.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Mills Neighborhood Association meeting, 6 p.m., IYS Youth Center building at Orchard Avenue and East Main Street, featuring guest speaker Ron Moe of REACH, Inc.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Sojourners Ladies Group lunch, bridge and pinochle, 11 a.m., Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.
n Qigong exercise classes, 4 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Beginning tai chi, 5:30 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Basin Transit Service board of directors, 4:15 p.m., 1130 Adams St.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Ballroom dancing at 7 p.m. in Rachel’s School of Dance, 638 Klamath Ave.