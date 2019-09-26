Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Local Advisory Committee for the Klamath Headwaters Agricultural Water Quality Management Area Plan meeting at 6 p.m. at 1945 Main St. A biennial review of the Klamath Headwaters Agricultural Water Quality Management Plan and Rules will be held.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Klamath County Republican Central Committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., The Waffle Hut at 106 Main St.
n Keno Lions Club potluck meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall.
n A program on Thomas Condon, who served as the University of Oregon’s first professor of geology, will be presented at 7 p.m. in the back meeting room at the Klamath County Museum on Spring Street.
Friday through Sunday
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n A celebration of the service by Postmaster Elizabeth Jones, who is retiring from the Bonanza Post Office, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.