Today through Sunday
n 2019 Klamath County Fair on the Klamath County Fairgrounds begins at noon Thursday until midnight, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
n “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
Today
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n A book signing for “Infantry” by teen author J.P. Biddlecome will be held at 2 p.m. in Two Rivers Art Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Acoustic Open Mic and Open Mic Night hosted by Marvelous Marv Strom at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n John Dough Boys will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Observation of Jupiter and Saturn will be provided at 9 p.m. on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.
Saturday
n Sky Lakes Family Birth Center will host a free community event to promote, encourage and support breastfeeding at 10:30 a.m. at Moore Park Marina II Pavilion.
n A star party will be held at the Lava Beds National Monument with daytime activities beginning at 2 p.m. and night sky watching going through the evening.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Sunday
n Bluegrass Jam hosted by Ben and Fran Coker from 1 to 4 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Klamath Indivisible presents “Think and Drink: Legislative Roundup with Unite Oregon,” 6:30 to 8 p.m., Grocery Pub, 1201 Division St.
Bonanza Common Council meeting ,6:30 p.m., Bonanza Town Hall.
Dorris City Council, 6:30 p.m., Dorris City Hall.
Klamath Falls City Council, 7 p.m., city administration building.