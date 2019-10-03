Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Klamath County Republican Women meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a no-host lunch at 11:30 a.m.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Trisha Daniel will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday through Sunday
n Grand opening and community celebration of the renovation of Klamath Union High School primarily from 2 to 3 p.m., and dedication of the James Ivory Arts Center from 5 to 6 p.m., both on Saturday. Also includes a downtown parade at 2 p.m. Friday and a downtown history walk from 9 to 10 a.m. and a nature walk from 9:30 to 11 a.m., both on Sunday.
Friday and Saturday
n P.E.O. Chapter U will hold its 75th Annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the main event hall on the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Included will be estate items, furniture, tools, clothing, jewelry, baked goods, books, new and used craft items and sporting goods. Proceeds will provide scholarships to local women attending college.
n “Our Town,” a play by Thornton Wilder, will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are from $11 to $14.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Fat Sexy will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.