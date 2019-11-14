Today
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., North Lake County School in Silver Lake.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Annual Shaw Historical Library Banquet in the College Union at Oregon Institute of Technology. No host social/cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m.Scott Allen will be the master of ceremonies. Cost is $30.
n Bobby Blue and the Blue Notes, 6 p.m., American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n “Dead and Buried,” a cemetery story, will be presented at the meeting of Klamath Basin Genealogical Society at 6 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. Topics include: laws governing private cemeteries, how to restore headstones and cemetery restoration.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Bonanza-Langell Valley Vector Control District board of directors meeting, 6:30 p.m., at the district building, 9806 E. Langell Valley Road, Bonanza. Topics include year-end report and replacing a fogger.
n Keno Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Keno Fire Hall. Drawing for turkey raffle.
Friday and Saturday
n “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” will be performed by the Linkville Players at 7:30 p.m. both days in the Linkville Playhouse. Tickets are $11 to $14.
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Langell Valley Irrigation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., district office at 9787 E. Langell Valley Road, Bonanza. Topic of discussion: 2020 budget.
n Nightfire, 6 p.m., American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.