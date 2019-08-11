Sunday
n “The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $29, $23 and $19.
n Cascade Civil War Society will hold a free living history weekend at the Fort Klamath Museum. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Donations will be accepted.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.
Tuesday
n Modoc County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Modoc County Courthouse in Alturas.
n Siskiyou County Supervisors meeting, 10 a.m., Siskiyou County Courthouse in Yreka.
n Peers Support Group meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 2421 Washburn Way, Suite E.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club meeting, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls meeting, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n A documentary, “Bisbee ‘17,” will be shown at 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. An old mining town on the Arizona/Mexico border wrestles with the 100th anniversary of a dark day in its history: 2,000 immigrant miners were forced out of town at gunpoint in retaliation for a strike seeking safer working conditions and left out in the New Mexico desert to die. It runs for almost two hours.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Lakeview Town Council meeting, 4 p.m., Lakeview Town Hall.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Bonanza Memorial Park Cemetery District board of directors meeting, 5:30 p.m., 3200 E. Langell Valley Road in Bonanza.
n Free showing of a French comedy film, “The Student and Mr. Henri,” will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. A college student is offered free rent if she tries to seduce her landlord’s son away from his wife, who the landlord dislikes. It’s in French with English subtitles and runs for a little more than and hour and a half.
n Blue Zones-inspired cooking class, 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1735 Main St. Free classes with demonstration and taste testing.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Merrill Common Council meeting, 6 p.m., Merrill City Hall.
n “The City of Your Final Destination” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater followed by questions and answers with the director James Ivory. Tickets before transaction fees are $9, $7 and $5.
n Back Country Horsemen High Desert Trail Riders meeting, 7 p.m., Elmer’s Restaurant, 3030 S. Sixth St. Preceded by a social hour at 6 p.m.
n Malin City Council meeting, 7:30 p.m., Malin City Hall.